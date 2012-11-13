Sky Angel Files Suit Against C-SPAN

Sky Angel has filed an antitrust suit against C-SPAN, saying

the public affairs net improperly withdrew its programming from the program

distributor in 2009.

Sky Angel says that because C-SPAN is owned and operated by

the cable industry, it "ceased to act as a legitimate collaboration among

competitors" with the withdrawal of programming and instead illegally harmed

competition by depriving Sky Angel of content that was highly valued and that

all of Sky Angel's competitors had access to.

In 2008, Sky Angel decided to switch from a satellite

service to what it describes as a hybrid satellite/Internet delivery service, a

move that prompted some programmers to choose not to be carried.

Sky Angel subsequently filed a program access suit against

one of those programmers, Discovery. The FCC has yet to resolve the complaint,

but has tentatively concluded an over-the-top aggregator does not fall under

program access rule protections because it does not also own the distribution

facilities that a traditional MVPD does. As an adjunct to that decision, the

commission has also asked for comment on the tentative conclusion and how it

should treat online video providers going forward when it comes to protections

like program carriage and obligations like PEG programming and access

obligations.

"Competitors can act in concert if they have a

legitimate reason," said Sky Angel attorney Jonathan Rubin, "but,

agreeing to withhold programming in order to stifle a new entrant into the

marketplace is not a legitimate reason."

The suit alleges that the C-SPAN board, comprising MSO execs

from top cable companies "authorized C-SPAN to withhold its programming

from Sky Angel, hijacked the public service mission of C-SPAN's legitimate

competitor collaboration and repurposed C-SPAN as an instrument to boycott,

exclude, injure and destroy Sky Angel."

Sky Angel is seeking damages and mandatory access to C-SPAN

for the next decade. C-SPAN spokespeople said they would have no comment until

they saw the suit.