Sky Angel Files Program Access Complaint Against Discovery

IPTV distributor Sky Angel has filed both a program access

complaint at the FCC and also asked for a standstill order on its current

contract.

According to Sky Angel, Discovery plans to terminate its

agreement with the distributor more than four years early, and within the next

two weeks.

Sky Angel says Discovery has notified it that the existing

affiliation agreement would terminate Apr. 22, 2010 rather than the current

Dec. 31, 2014, citing concerns about the way the programming is being

delivered, though without elaboration.

Sky Angel says the move would discriminate against it in

favor of other distributors, like Time Warner and Comcast, who deliver

Discovery programming over the 'net. "Discovery's threatened unfair method

of competition and unfair acts are designed to hinder Sky Angel's continued

growth and the possibility that Sky Angel emerges as a viable competitor to the

now-dominant cable and satellite MVPDs.

Sky Angel wants the commission to prevent Discovery from

pulling the plug until the complaint has been resolved, saying that it could

suffer irreparable harm if the commission does not, and pointing out that the

Apr. 22 date is long before any pleading cycle could be completed on the

complaint, which was filed March 24.

Sky

Angel migrated from satellite delivery to a pure-play Internet video

distributor a couple of years back.

Sky Channel says Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, the Military Channel, and more of the programmers offerings are "among the most popular" on the service and are thus "must-have" programming.

Discovery had no comment on the filings.