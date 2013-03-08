Six Strikes Alerts Get Once-Over on Hill

The Congressional Internet Caucus Advisory Committee held a

meeting in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Friday for a

public briefing on ISPs' and content owners' rollout last week of the six

strikes copyright violation early warning system.

Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cablevision, AT&T and

Verizon are all participating in the copyright alert system, which applies only

to peer-to-peer pirates and is focused on education.

Jill Lesser, executive director for the Center for Copyright

Information, which oversaw creation of the alerts, outlined the program, saying

it was about "education, not punishment."

She said that, obviously, peer-to-peer was not the sum total

of piracy, but that it was an area where the partners, which included studios

and public activist groups, could come together to try and change attitudes.

Lesser emphasized that the ISPs were not doing any

monitoring of content as part of the alerts. Content owners are those who

notice ISPs about infringement. The ISP then sends the alert, and the recipient

can challenge it if they feel it is in error.

She also pointed out that the program is targeted to

residential users, and the alerts would not mean that ISPs' Wi-Fi hotspots

would be shut down. Does that mean coffee shops could become a haven for

thieves?

Lesser said most people are not working hard to game the

system or engage in large-scale copyright infringement. "I don't really

think there will be a spate of people decamping from their homes and

downloading infringing content at Starbucks," she said.

Marianne Grant, senior VP, of the Motion Picture Association

of America, outlined the notice being provided ISPs by its content owner

members. She said most of the infringing content it is looking at comes from

the BitTorrent peer-to-peer network, and that MPAA uses an outside scanning

vendor to monitor for infringing content and send the info to ISPs. ISPs will

not share the identity of the ISP with the content owner, she said.

She said that MPAA does not want to send a single notice

that is not a legitimate notice, and to ensure that it makes sure the TV shows,

movies, or music are correctly identified. If also makes sure that the IP

address that is identified as sharing is correct, and that the ISP can be

confident that if they receive a notice, they know it came from MPAA.

Grant said MPAA won't send a notice unless it has

established its legitimacy and verified the infringing content.

MPAA said it starts looking for new content slightly before

it is released because sometimes pirated copies are posted even before the TV

show airs or the film hits the theaters.

Scanners actually watch the files to make sure they are not

mash-ups, which don't get flagged, or compilations, but are in fact copies of Seinfeld, season two, for example, which

would.

Alerts to ISPs include dates, times, file names and more,

said Grant. Most of those ISPs are providing a summary of that to their

subscriber. The alerts do not include the sites where those files originated,

just who was distributing that file on a peer-to-peer network.

Jerry Berman , chairman of the Congressional Internet Caucus

Advisory Committee, said the overarching goal is an open Internet, which is

threatened by bad solutions and bad behavior.

He said there needs to be a middle ground of protecting both

free expression and content. He praised the alert system as a very different

approach from the SOPA/PIPA legislation, which he suggested would have tried to

lock down a legislative solution in a space that was moving too fast.

He said that while kicking the tires on the alert system,

they found it was not creating a privacy nightmare and that the ISPs were

trying to change consumer behavior rather than trying to "bring the hammer

down." He said a lot of consumers, that when they know they are being

watched, will stop infringing. "I think that is a voluntary and not a

draconian solution and is worth studying. It would be hopeful to give it a

chance rather than surround it with hot rhetoric."

Lesser said they are currently collecting info on how the

system is working, but wasn't sure when it would be ready for the public to

kick the tires.

Gigi Sohn from Public Knowledge, also a member of the

advisory committee, echoed Berman. She said there had been great care to

protect privacy and use lawful content. "They deserve credit," she

said.

But she said there will be some "false positives,"

but also said that it the nature of the system, and ultimately they would need

to decide whether the benefit was worth the cost. She agreed with Berman it was

worth giving it a chance. She said no hubcaps fell off when she kicked the

tires, though maybe there was a loose hubcap initially over the wording of the

warnings. She suggested initially it might have been too much of a wagging

finger, rather than education. The other loose hubcap may have been CCI transparency,

she said, which may have led to some of the rhetoric and "conspiracy

theories."

She said she expected that people after a couple of warnings

will get the message, but conceded it won't stop the hard-cores.

Jules Polonetsky, director and cochair, Future of Privacy

Forum, yet another advisory committee member, said one part of the system that

privacy advisors were able to enhance was allowing people to file according to

an account number, rather than having to identify themselves. "This team

has done a pretty good job of privacy by design," he said.

Thomas Dailey, senior VP of Verizon, said he agreed with

Sohn that this is system is not going to stop hardcore infringers, saying the

system is about changing behavior "where it can be corrected." He

said that alerts to customers will include telling them how to find

peer-to-peer files on their computers.

Brent Olson, VP, public policy, at AT&T, said any delays

in implementation -- the alert has been in the works for a year and a half -- were

to "do this the right way," to make it as reliable as possible and as

automated as possible. He made the point that most subs will never get a

notice. He said the key is not just education, but empowerment.

"At the end of the day it is up to the customer what to

do. We are trying to 'bend the curve' on behavior, opening their eyes and

empowering them on what to do."

Olson said no personally identifiable info will be shared as

part of the program.