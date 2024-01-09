Sinkhole Alert! Final Season of ‘La Brea’ Starts on NBC Jan. 9
Los Angeles residents tumble down into primeval land crawling with dinosaurs
Drama La Brea returns for its third and final season on NBC Tuesday, January 9. There are six episodes.
The show details a massive sinkhole that opens in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into a mysterious primeval land where they are forced to stick together to survive.
The cast includes Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Chiké Okonkwo, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh Mckenzie and Jon Seda.
The season three premiere is titled “Sierra” and shows the survivors forced to find a new home after the clearing is destroyed in a dinosaur attack. Gavin discovers a clue about where Eve has gone, but tracking the lead down results in more tragic consequences.
Peacock has the premiere January 10.
David Appelbaum created La Brea and is the showrunner. He executive produces the show with Chris Hollier, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Avi Nir and Alon Shtruzman.
La Brea is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group, in association with Keshet Studios.
