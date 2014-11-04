Sinclair's WJLA Slates Yet Another Town Hall

As first reported in B&C/MultiChannel News, Sinclair's newly acquired WJLA-TV continues to partner with co-owned regional cable news network NewsChannel 8 on town hall meetings, this time a post-election wrap-up Nov. 5.

As has been the case with a series of town halls since Sinclair purchased the Allbritton stations and NewsChannel 8 earlier this year, the special will air on NewsChannel 8 (7 p.m., re-airing at 8:30 p.m.), and on the websites of Sinclair's 78 TV stations, rather than on WJLA.

Also as has been the case, the town hall will feature panelists evenly divided along the political and journalistic spectrum. They are Congressman Jim Moran (D-Va.); Michael Steele, former chairman of the RNC and former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland; and political reporters Sean Sullivan of The Washington Post and Charlie Hurt from The Washington Times.