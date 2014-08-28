Sinclair, Washington Post Team on Md. TV Debate

Regional news net NewsChannel 8, which Sinclair recently took over from Allbritton, is teaming up with The Washington Post and outlet WTOP Radio (once owned by the Post) to host a Maryland gubernatorial debate Oct. 13.

According to WJLA, it is the only TV debate in that state's governor's race (Democrat Anthony Brown vs. Republican Larry Hogan).

The debate will air live on the cable channel and stream live on its Web site, as well as the site of co-owned TV station WJLA Washington.

The 10 a.m. debate will be rebroadcast Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. on Newschannel 8.