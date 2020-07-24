Sinclair Taps Shapiro as Chief Strategy Officer for Sports

Sinclair Broadcast Group named Scott Shapiro to the newly created post of chief strategy officer for sports.

Shapiro will keep his role as chief development officer and continue reporting to CEO Chris Ripley.

Sinclair said he will be responsible for managing and executing large strategic initiatives, formulating and vetting organic opportunities and will work with executives from Sinclair assets including its broadcast stations, regional sports networks, Tennis Channel and Stadium.

He will also be the key interface for the company with team and league partners and work on rights acquisition and renewals.

“Scott has been a key contributor to transforming Sinclair into a diversified media company and helping to acquire the largest portfolio of local sports in the country. In addition to his corporate development role, he has spent the last several years on innovative initiatives such as the launch of our 24/7 channels Comet, Charge!, TBD and Stadium, as well as the creation and launch of Marquee Sports Network.”

Shapiro represents Sinclair on the boards of Marquee Sports Network, YES Network, ZypMedia, Stadium and SportsStream. He joined Sinclair in 2011. Before that he was in institutional equity research at Morgan Stanley and Prudential Equity Group.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to unlock additional value across our professional, college and high school franchises, and we are fortunate to be creating and distributing some of the most engaging content across the country,” said Shapiro. “I can’t think of a better platform to build upon, and it’s a privilege to work with the leadership team we have here at Sinclair.”