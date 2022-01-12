Sinclair Renews Affiliations With NBC, Fox in 30 Markets

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it renewed the affiliations with NBC and Fox for stations it owns in 20 markets.

Sinclair also renewed NBC affiliations in four markets where it manages stations under joint sales agreements or master service agreements and Fox affiliates in seven markets where it has joint sales or master service agreements.

“We are pleased to renew our agreements with NBC and Fox on terms that are fair to all parties in this evolving media landscape. We look forward to continuing to work with both NBC and Fox in providing the popular news, sports, and other entertainment programming that viewers highly value,” said Will Bell, Sinclair’s head of distribution and network relations.

The renewed markets serve about 11 million households.

“We’re happy to renew our affiliation with Sinclair Broadcast Group to bring NBC programming to key markets across the country,” said Philip Martzolf, the president of NBC Affiliate Relations. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with the Sinclair team.”

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Sinclair, and we are delighted these stations will continue to be the top destination in these seventeen markets for our shared viewers to access all of Fox leading Entertainment and Sports content,” said Mike Biard, president, operations and distribution for Fox Corp.

The Sinclair markets where NBC affiliations were renewed include San Antonio, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Providence-New Bedford, Rhode Island; Toledo, Ohio; Syracuse, New York; TriCities, Tennessee-Virginia; Johnstown-Altoona-State College, Pennsylvania; Tallahassee, Florida-Thomasville, Georgia; Traverse City-Cadillac, Michigan; Missoula, Montana; Wheeling-Steubenville, Ohio; and Butte-Bozeman, Montana.

The Sinclair markets where Fox affiliations were renewed include Bakersfield, California; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Corpus Christi, Texas; Fresno/Visalia, California; Lincoln, Nebraska; Macon, Georgia; Omaha, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Tallahassee, Florida; and Wheeling, West Virginia/ Steubenville, Ohio.

Sinclair negotiated deals with NBC for Cunningham Broadcasting Group, the licensee of KRNV, a station in Reno, Nevada; Deerfield Media, the licensee of WPMI in Mobile-Pensacola; Howard Stirk Holdings, the licensee of WEYI in Flint-SaginawBay City, Michigan; and Roberts Media, the licensee of KMTR, KMCB and KTCW in Eugene, Oregon.

Sinclair negotiated deals with Fox for Cunningham Broadcasting Group, the licensee of KCVU, a station in Chico-Redding, California, KBVU in Eureka, California, WYDO in Greenville-New Bern-Washington, North Carolina, WPFO in Portland, Maine and WEMT in Tri-Cities, Tennessee-Virginia; New Age Media, the licensee of WOLF in Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Pennsylvania; and GoCom Media of Illinois, the licensee of WRSP in Champaign & Springfield-Decatur, Illinois. ■