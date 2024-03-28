Sinclair Promotes David Gibber To EVP, Chief Legal Officer

Sinclair said it promoted David Gibber to executive VP, chief legal officer, a new post at the company.

Gibber has been senior VP and general counsel at Sinclair since 2019. He will continue to oversee the legal, regulatory, distribution and network affiliate functions for the company, and serve as part of Sinclair’s executive leadership.

“David has a deep understanding of Sinclair’s business objectives and the legal and governance intricacies that accompany them, and he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic insight,” said Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley. “His promotion reflects our commitment to fostering talent from within and underscores the invaluable role of legal and strategic expertise in driving our organization forward and positioning us for continued success in the ever-evolving media landscape.”

Gibber joined Sinclair in 2011 from the law firm of Gordon Feinblatt, where he worked on mergers and acquisition, venture capital, securities and general corporate law.