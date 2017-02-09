Sinclair, Frontier End Blackout
Frontier subscribers are once again able to watch Sinclair-owned TV stations on their pay-TV platform.
The station group Thursday announced that it reached a carriage deal with Frontier Communications, which dropped Sinclair’s stations in Seattle and Portland, Ore., as well as Tennis Channel, in January over retransmission consent fees.
The agreement also restores stations in several markets where Frontier offers subscription video services, Sinclair said.
