Simpson/Bowles: Media, Candidates Avoided 'Fiscal Cliff'

The drafters of a year-old plan to help avoid the fiscal

cliff facing the U.S. economy Friday opined that neither the media nor the

candidates talked about the looming financial crisis during the four

presidential debates. They suggested it was the elephant -- and donkey -- in

the room that everybody avoided.

At a Peterson Foundation financial conference covered by

C-SPAN, Erskine Bowles and Alan Simpson, former cochairs of the president's

National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform, talked about the fact

that some of the hard choices they made in coming up with a deficit-reduction plan last October

that made targeted, but tough, cuts were now being looked at more seriously as

the Jan. 1 deadline for a budget deal, or across-the-board

"sequester" cuts.

They also talked about some of those hard choices not being

on the agenda of the presidential candidates and televised debates.

"Isn't it amazing that, during the election, at all

four of the debates, the words fiscal cliff were never, ever mentioned, and not

by the reporters, not by the candidates," said Bowles. "Nor was there

ever mention of the solvency of Social Security or what to do with Medicare,

which is on an unsustainable course. To think that debate took place and nobody

ever got into the two big things that are driving this country into the weeds."

Simpson called their deficit-reduction plan a stink bomb at

a garden party. Nobody liked it, he said, which became clear when the

recommendations were not adopted by Congress, in part because of pushback from

all the affected industries and interest. He said he expected their

"fangs" to come out again now that the Simpson/Bowles plan is not

only getting a fresh look, but some parts may be adopted.

One cut that public broadcasters are hoping remains off the

table is zeroing out federal funding for noncoms, one of the

"painful" cuts the Simpson/Bowles report recommended to achieve big savings (the CBP portion is about

$500 million). Other cuts included reducing funding to the Smithsonian and

National Parks, selling excess federal property, freezing federal salaries, and

cutting the federal work force by 10%.

Bowles said he thought there was still a good chance of

avoiding the fiscal cliff. Simpson was less sanguine, saying he thought

"they will go over the cliff," though he said that would be

"disastrous."

Bowles agreed, saying if there is no deal, the country's

credit will be downgraded, the stock market will crash, two million jobs will

be lost, capital expenditures will decline, and consumer confidence will

decline.

