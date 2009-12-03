SHVRA Passes Convincingly in House

The House version of the satellite reauthorization bill (HR

3750, the Satellite Home Viewer Reauthorization Act) passed convincingly

Thursday (394 to 11).





The bill combines the House Commerce and Judiciary versions

and reauthorizes the satellite compulsory license for carriage of distant

network affiliate TV station signals for another five years, a license that

expires at the end of the year unless a new bill, or a stopgap extension, is

passed. It also deals with some cable carriage and various copyright issues, including

an audit process for copyright owners so they can make sure they get the

royalties they are entitled to, stiffer penalties for infringement and

clarification that their





royalties apply to digital multicast streams carried by

satellite.





Highlights of the communications side of the bill--Commerce

and Judiciary split jurisdiction--include fixing the "phantom signal"

problem in which cable operators were paying for signals their customers didn't

receive and allowing DISH network back into the distant-signal business in

exchange for delivering local station signals (local-into-local) to the remaining

28 small markets that lack them.





DISH has been prevented by a court order from delivering

distant signals after the court concluded it had problems determining who was

eligible to receive them. The bill enhances penalties for any future problems

and requires a GAO audit of DISH.



But it also has an amendment that would require DISH to deliver high-definition

noncommercial station signals on an advanced timetable--by 2011 instead of the

FCC's current 2013, atimetable DISH has said it can't meet.



The local-into-local provision in the bill is essentially a legislative stamp

on a deal struck between broadcasters and satellite companies, and there is a

provision in that deal that additional carriage burdens might invalidate.





Legislators suggested that the amendment would not be a

poison pill to the local-into-local deal, suggesting DISH might be close to its

own deal with noncommercial stations that would moot the amendment or that even

if there was no deal, DISH would be able to provide both noncommercial HD

signals and local stations on the government's timetable.





"DISH Network

remains concerned about the HD carriage mandate for PBS stations included in

the bill, and the substantial additional penalties and burdensome audit

requirements recently added to the bill," the company said in a statement.

"We look forward to working with House and Senate committees to make the

changes necessary to ensure that legislation is enacted this year that serves

the needs of the American public and continues to provide the framework for a

vibrant satellite industry to compete with cable and telcos."





The

Association of Public Service Television, which represents noncommercial

stations, praised passage of the bill and the HD carriage amendment, but also

said it was still working on a negotiated solution.





"APTS is

pleased with the bi-partisan action taken by the House and with the leadership

of Chairmen Conyers, Waxman and Boucher, and Ranking Members Smith, Barton and

Stearns," said APTS President Larry Sidman in a statement. "This legislation

reflects a reasoned approach to the satellite carriage needs of public

television stations across the country.... While this bill moves forward

through the legislative process, APTS continues to negotiate with DISH Network

to reach a private carriage agreement."





The bill must now either be reconciled with two different

Senate versions, or the Senate could vote to approve the House version. Either

way, something has to happen or the satellite license to carry distant TV

network signals expires at year's end.