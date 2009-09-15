SHVERA Draft Bill Ties Local-Into-Local Service To Short-Market Fix

A house Judiciary Committee draft of a SHVERA bill (now named the

Satellite Home Viewer Digital Television Act) ties local-into-local

service to all 210 DMAs to a short-market fix and does not create an

opt-out of the compulsory license for stations with single-source

licenses.

A new draft of the House version of the bill

reauthorizing satellite operators' compulsory license to deliver

distant network signals still contains language that would allow Dish

Network back into the distant-signal business in exchange for

delivering local TV station signals in all 210 Nielsen markiets,

according to a copy obtained by Multichannel News. There are

still between two and three-dozen small markets where satellite

operators don't deliver local TV station signals because the markets

are too small to make it cost-efficient.

But unlike a Judiciary

draft back in mid-summer, the new draft makes the waiver temporary,

though renewable, and grants it for the delivery of distant signals

into so-called short markets. It also puts the courts, not the

Copyright office, in charge of monitoring compliance with the

210-market delivery trigger for the waiver.

The new draft also no

longer contains a provision that would allow stations to opt out of the

compulsory license if they secured a single-source license for all the

programming on their air.

According to a draft of the bill, which

is being marked up in the Judiciary Committee Wednesday (Sept. 16), a

satellite carrier under a court injunction from delivering distant

network signals --as is Dish-- would qualify for a waiver from that

court injunction to allow it to deliver those distant signals to

so-called short markets. Those are the ones that lack at least one of

the four major network affiliates.

Currently, Dish must keep an

arm's-length relationship to its distant-signal distributor, NPS, after

a court concluded the direct-broadcast satellite firm was having too

much trouble correctly identifying who should and shouldn't be able to

get the distant signals.

But in the version of the bill being

circulated Monday --a draft was also circulated in mid-July-- the

waiver from the injunction would only be temporary--120 days--and would

have to be renewed by the court.

To qualify for the waiver, a

carrier would have to be delivering local signals to all 210 markets.

If the court found that a waiver recipient --that would most likely be

Dish-- willfully failed to serve all markets, it could be fined

$250,000 and lose the waiver.

Another difference from the July

draft is that in that version, the Register of Copyrights would write

the rules and revoke the waiver if the satellite operator did not

deliver the 210 markets.

Local into local would be defined as a

"good quality" signal to at least 90% of the households in the DMA, as

it was in the first draft.

Short markets was another issue

Communications Subcommittee chairman Rick Boucher (D. Va.) hoped to fix

in the bill, which must pass by the end of the year or the compulsory

license will sunset.That would be okay with some broadcasters, who

continue to push for the option to forego the license and negotiate

carriage independently, saying that is preferable to the government

intruding into what should be a free-market negotiation.

In that

scenario, which was included in the July draft, if a station could line

up all the rights to its programming, it could avoid paying the license

and negotiate with cable and satellite operators for carriage, as cable

networks do. A station could still opt for the blanket license, but it

could also opt out.

The Judiciary version must still be

reconciled with the House Energy & Commerce Committee version,

which passed out of the Communications subcommittee without short-market or local-into-local "fixes,"

though Boucher was confident a local-into-local agreement between

satellite carriers and stations could be worked out, and was hopeful

short markets could also be addressed.

Energy & Commerce and Judiciary share jurisdiction over reauthorizing the license.