Showtime’s ‘The Chi’ Launches New Season in August
Season six of Lena Waithe-produced series to debut on premium service August 6
Showtime will premiere an extended sixth season of its Lena Waithe-produced hit drama series The Chi on August 6.
The sixth season of the series will initially debut on the Paramount Plus with Showtime streaming service August 4 before debuting on Showtime. The first eight episodes will air this summer, with the remaining episodes debuting at a later date.
The series follows the lives and circumstances of a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago. According to the network, the new season of The Chi will feature the realization of big dreams but at a cost, as everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next move.
The series’ ensemble cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook.
The Chi is executive produced by Waithe, Common, Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, Aaron Kaplan, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rick Famuyiwa and Rishi Rajani.
