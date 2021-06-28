Showtime to Replay Davis-Barrios PPV Fight as Part of July 3 Live Boxing Telecast

Showtime will re-air Saturday’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Mario Barrios pay-per-view fight as part of its July 3 live Showtime Boxing card headlined by the Chris Colbert-Tugstsogt Nyambayar super featherweight championship fight.

The June 26 PPV fight saw Davis move up two weight classes to defeat previously unbeaten Barrios to capture the super lightweight championship belt. The July 3 live boxing telecast will also feature the Michel Rivera-Jon Fernandez lightweight fight.

The July 3 live boxing telecast will be followed by a boxing special, All Access: Davis-Barrios epilogue that will take a behind-the-scenes look at both Davis and Barrios before and after the fight, said the network.