Showtime Sets July Premiere for ‘NY Point Gods’ Sports Documentary

Showtime will shine a light on some of the greatest New York-born, basketball point guards in a new sports documentary series set to premiere July 29.

The documentary, NYC Point Gods, focuses on such 1980’s and 1990’s point guards as Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington as they helped shaped and advance the game of basketball, according to Showtime.

NYC Point Guards also features rare footage of the point guards, as well as interviews with such sports and celebrity personalities as Stephen A. Smith, Cam’ron, Fat Joe, Lou Carnesecca, Jim Boeheim and Rick Pitino.

“As a basketball fan who marveled at the skill and showmanship of each of these point gods, I couldn’t be prouder of this film for its faithful depiction of a special time and special place in basketball history,” said Showtime Networks Inc. President of Sports & Event Programming Stephen Espinoza in a statement. “New York City produced some of the greatest showmen and floor generals in basketball history, players whose creativity and style – and signature moves – continue to influence the game today.”

NYC Point Guards is produced by Showtime Documentary Films alongside NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom, said the network. ■

