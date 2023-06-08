Showtime Pulls Plug on ‘I Love That For You’

Showtime will not bring back its Vanessa Bayer-created comedy series I Love That For You for a second season.

The series, which debuted in May 2022, starred Bayer (a Saturday Night Live former cast member) as a childhood leukemia survivor who chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Along with Bayer, the series also starred Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri and Matt Rogers.

Executive producers for I Love That for You include Bayer, Jeremy Beiler, Jessi Klein, Michael Showalter, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Jordana Mollick and Allyce Ozarski.

“I Love That For You has completed its run on Showtime,” the network said in a press statement. “We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy and Jessi, along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward.”

I Love That For You is the latest scripted series to be canceled by Showtime under new network head Chris McCarthy, following The L Word: Generation Q, American Gigolo and Let The Right One In. Showtime is set to be integrated into the Paramount Plus streaming service on June 27.