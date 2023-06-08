Showtime Pulls Plug on ‘I Love That For You’
Comedy series canceled after one season
Showtime will not bring back its Vanessa Bayer-created comedy series I Love That For You for a second season.
The series, which debuted in May 2022, starred Bayer (a Saturday Night Live former cast member) as a childhood leukemia survivor who chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Along with Bayer, the series also starred Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri and Matt Rogers.
Executive producers for I Love That for You include Bayer, Jeremy Beiler, Jessi Klein, Michael Showalter, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Jordana Mollick and Allyce Ozarski.
“I Love That For You has completed its run on Showtime,” the network said in a press statement. “We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy and Jessi, along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward.”
I Love That For You is the latest scripted series to be canceled by Showtime under new network head Chris McCarthy, following The L Word: Generation Q, American Gigolo and Let The Right One In. Showtime is set to be integrated into the Paramount Plus streaming service on June 27.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.