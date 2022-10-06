Showtime Offers Free Look at ‘Let the Right One In’ Premiere Episode

Demián Bichir as Mark and Madison Taylor Baez as Eleanor in Showtime’s ‘Let the Right One In.’

Showtime is offering the first episode of its vampire-tinged thriller Let The Right One In for free across its digital platforms in advance of the show's October 9 premiere.

The series follows a father who will do anything to take care of his 12-year-old daughter, who years earlier was bitten by a vampire. The series stars Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez and Anika Noni Rose.

The Let the Right One In episode is available for free online sampling on streaming platforms and on-demand to subscribers and nonsubscribers on sho.com (opens in new tab) and Showtime.com (opens in new tab) as well as across multiple Showtime partner platforms, according to the network.

Let the Right One In will also be featured as part of Showtime's Halloween-themed “Bloody Good” campaign featuring content the network says will “plumb the depths of what it means to be afraid in our day and age.”

Other programming featured in the campaign — which runs through October — include Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, Yellowjackets, Scream and X, said the network. ■