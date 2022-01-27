Showtime Drives out New Trailer for 'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber'

Showtime has released the original trailer for its new original drama series, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which premieres February 27.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman, tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber, according to the network.

The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success – and then has to live with the consequences, said Showtime.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is the first installment of the anthology series in which each season will explore a story that rocked the business world and changed culture. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is executive produced by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Beth Schacter, Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski. ■