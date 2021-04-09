Showtime Debuts Trailer for Fourth Season of ‘The Chi’

Showtime Thursday released a video trailer showcasing the fourth season of its original drama series The Chi, which debuts on May 23, the network said.

The series, executive produced by Lena Waithe and Common, follows a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption, said the network. The fourth season will look at the wide-ranging effects of policing in the Black community, said Showtime.

The Chi's fourth season will premiere on the same night as the third season of Black Monday and the inaugural season of Flatbush Misdemeanors.