Showtime Adds December Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Fight to Its PPV Lineup

Showtime will finish 2021 with a fury as it distributes a Dec. 18 pay-per-view boxing card featuring social media sensation Jake Paul and British reality star Tommy Fury.

The sanctioned, eight-round cruiserweight fight will be the undefeated Paul’s fifth professional fight overall and second PPV fight on Showtime this year, after his Aug. 29 bout against former mixed martial arts champion Tyron Woodley. Fury, the star of the British dating game show Love Island, is the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The fight also marks Showtime’s third scheduled PPV fight over the next two months, which also includes the Nov. 6 Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant super middleweight fight and the Dec. 5 Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero lightweight bout.