Shonda Rhimes' 'Inventing Anna' Tops Subscription Streaming for Third Straight Week - Netflix Global Top 10
By Daniel Frankel published
Story about fake German heiress captured over 400 million hours of viewing in its first 16 days on Netflix
Shonda Rhimes' limited series featuring Julia Garner playing disgraced socialite Anna Delvey remained the most watched subscription streaming program in the world last week, garnering more than 130 million hours of watching from Feb. 21-27.
The nine-part series Inventing Anna debuted Feb. 11 and captured more than 400 million hours of viewing in its first 16 days on the platform. It appears likely that Inventing Anna will join Netflix's all-time list for most watched English language series after 28 days on the platform.
Also read: Unstoppable? Shonda Rhimes Conjures Up Yet Another Hit with 'Inventing Anna' - Netflix Global Top 10
Among other categories measured by Netflix's weekly "Global Top 10" ranker, Tyler Perry's latest "Madea" franchise installment, A Madea Homecoming, finished as the top English language film for Feb. 21-27, capturing nearly 31.6 million hours of streaming.
Meanwhile, in the realm of non-English-language TV series, Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead led the list for the fifth consecutive week. It ended up having the third best first-28-day performance ever among Netflix local-language TV shows, capturing more 560 million minutes and finishing just behind Korean stalwart Squid Game and Spain's Money Heist.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
