Shine Upped at Fox News
Fox News Channel's top producer, Bill Shine, has been upped to vice president of production.
He will oversee all of the news network's production and also continue to be executive producer, his post since 2000.
Shine joined Fox News when the channel launched in 1996. His first post was as producer on Hannity & Colmes,
one of the network’s most popular shows.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.