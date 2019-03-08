Shine Out as White House Communications Director

Bill Shine, assistant to the President and communications director for the Trump White House, has resigned, but will move to the President's 2020 re-election team.

The departure of Shine, former Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network co-president, came the same week TheNew Yorker published a story alleging Fox News' cozy relationship with the White House and providing various examples of the Trump Administration taking actions that benefited Fox founder Rupert Murdoch.

Shine exited Fox News Channel in May 2017 after he was named in sexual harassment lawsuits related to late Fox News founder Roger Ailes. Less than a year later he joined the White House as assistant to the President and deputy chief of communications.

White House Press Secretary announced his exit in a statement:

"Assistant to the President and Communications Director, Bill Shine offered his resignation to the President yesterday evening, and the President accepted. Bill continues to support President Trump and his agenda and will serve as Senior Advisor to the 2020 re-election campaign."

“Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life," said Shine. "To be a small part of all this President has done for the American people has truly been an honor. I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family."

“Bill Shine has done an outstanding job working for me and the Administration," said the President. "We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 Presidential Campaign, where he will be totally involved. Thank you to Bill and his wonderful family!”