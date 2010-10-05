Shield Law: Mr. Smith Came to Washington

Society of Professional Journalists President Kevin Smith was in the nation's capital last week to push

legislators to allow a final vote on a federal shield law in this Congress.

In letters delivered to key senators, according to SPJ, he says that after concessions and compromises on the

definition of journalist and national security carve-outs, the bill (Senate bill 448, the Free Flow of information

Act) now has the backing of "the White House, the U.S. Attorney General, the House and we know the majority of the Senate. It is ready to go to the Senate floor."

If so, it will have to be in a lame duck session after the election.

At a national journalist conference in Las Vegas this week, he warned that if a vote does not come by December,

the law could be stalled for another half-decade.

The bill would give reporters limited immunity from federal subpoenas when they decline to identify sources. But

whether they get that immunity would be up to a judge, there would be limits on who qualifies and under what

circumstances.

After much

negotiation with Republicans and the Obama administration, bill backers

secured passage of the Free Flow of Information Act in the House and the

Senate Judiciary Committee, but it was stalled

by questions over the defintion of journalists, whether bloggers should

qualify, for instance.

Journalist

groups have been trying for decades to get a shield law through

Congress, but this was thought to have been the best chance yet of

finally pushing it over the finish line.