Sherrese Smith Joins D.C. Law Firm

Sherrese Smith, former chief counsel to former FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski, has joined the D.C. office of law firm Paul Hastings LLP as

a partner in the firm's telecom and media practice. She will help boost the

firm's growing data privacy and security business as well as deals and

transactions.

Smith, the last of Genachowski's original team of legal advisers

to exit, leftin March after having served as chief counsel and senior legal adviser to

the chairman.

Before joining the FCC in June 2009, Smith had been VP and

general counsel at Washington Post

Digital and before that was a member of Arnold and Porter's Intellectual

Property Group.

Among the firm's recent telecom and media

clients were MetroPCS in its merger with T-Mobile and LIN Media's acquisition

of 13 TV stations from New Vision.