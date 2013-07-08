Sherrese Smith Joins D.C. Law Firm
Sherrese Smith, former chief counsel to former FCC chairman
Julius Genachowski, has joined the D.C. office of law firm Paul Hastings LLP as
a partner in the firm's telecom and media practice. She will help boost the
firm's growing data privacy and security business as well as deals and
transactions.
Smith, the last of Genachowski's original team of legal advisers
to exit, leftin March after having served as chief counsel and senior legal adviser to
the chairman.
Before joining the FCC in June 2009, Smith had been VP and
general counsel at Washington Post
Digital and before that was a member of Arnold and Porter's Intellectual
Property Group.
Among the firm's recent telecom and media
clients were MetroPCS in its merger with T-Mobile and LIN Media's acquisition
of 13 TV stations from New Vision.
