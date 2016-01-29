Sherman Exiting as Wireless Bureau Chief

Roger Sherman, the chief of the FCC's Wireless Bureau, is leaving at the end of February, only a month before the launch of the FCC's incentive auction.

According the FCC, Jon Wilkins, FCC managing director, will succeed Sherman. Mark Stephens will become acting managing director. Wilkins has been chief financial officer.

“Roger has done a tremendous job here at the Commission,” said Wheeler in a statement. “His expertise and leadership in protecting the open Internet, streamlining infrastructure deployment, helping establish the historic market-based spectrum reserve, and playing key roles in vitally-important spectrum policy initiatives – from the historic AWS-3 auction to the broadcast incentive auction to our work on 5G – will have a lasting impact.”

The wireless bureau oversees licensing of all wireless services, conducts auctions and manages tower registrations, all of which will be much in play as the FCC prepares to auction broadcast spectrum for wireless broadband.