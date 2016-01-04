Shentel to Buy Colane Cable

Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Co.) has struck a deal to buy Colane Cable TV for $2.4 million, subject to FCC approval.

Colane serves 3,680 customers in southwestern West Virginia with TV, phone and Internet. Shentel already owns systems in McDowell and Wyoming counties in West Virginia adjacent to the Colane systems.

Shentel said as part of the deal it will upgrade the Colane systems with faster broadband speeds, added HD channels and better phone service.

The deal is projected to close in the current quarter.