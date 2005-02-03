Shell to Top Comcast Nets
Comcast Corp. is hiring former Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc. CEO Jeff Shell to run its collection of sports and entertainment networks.
Shell quit Gemstar in December, but wouldn't confirm that he was actually headed for Comcast.
Shell's job will be to stitch together, then expand, Comcast's collection of networks, including E!, several regional sports networks and The Golf Channel.
