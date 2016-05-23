Sharon Stone Gets Service to America Award

Actress Sharon Stone will receive the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation's Service to America Leadership Award at the awards gala June 21 in Washington, D.C.

Stone is being saluted for her work in support of AIDS research, prevention and treatment.

Stone's big screen credits include Basic Instinct, Casino and Stardust Memories. She also starred in TNT's Agent X.

She has been working with the Foundation for AIDS Research since 1995. She also founded Planet Hope with her sister, which sponsors activities for homeless kids and families.

“Sharon Stone is a gifted actress and humanitarian recognized for her work both on and off the screen,” said NABEF president Marcellus Alexander in a statement. “Her tireless advocacy efforts have helped the AIDS research community come closer to finding a cure for one of the world’s most crippling epidemics.”