Shark Week Starts on Discovery Aug. 9

Discovery’s Shark Week happens Aug. 9-16, offering more than 20 hours of shark programming. The programming stunt marks 32 years on the air.

Shark Week will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Air Jaws, Discovery’s series of films about great white sharks. Discovery said the summer event will examine how the pandemic has affected shark behavior, taking viewers to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa “to see how the global lockdown and reduced amount of human activity on the seas has given sharks the opportunity to reclaim the oceans.”

Discovery is working with close to two dozen respected marine biologists and science institutions “to deliver groundbreaking insight on some of the most unique shark species in the world using compelling shark research and advanced technology,” according to Discovery.

National Geographic’s Sharkfest event starts July 19. It is the eighth Sharkfest.