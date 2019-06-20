Shana Teehan Joins CPB

Shana Teehan has been named VP of communications for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the independent entity that distributes federal funding to noncommercial media (about 15% of those outlets' annual budgets).

The appointment is effective June 24. Her job will be to promote the value of public media.

“Shana is a highly regarded communicator and has been repeatedly recognized for her innovation in digital and grassroots communications,” said CPB chief operating officer Michael Levy in a statement. “Her skill set and experience will be valuable assets as we look to foster stronger collaborative relationships across the public media system and with the American people.”

Teehan comes from the Hill, where she was most recently communications director for Texas Republican Rep. Kevin Brady, who had been chair of the House Ways & Means Committee before Democrats took control of the House in the midterm election.

In the days before Teehan joined his office, Brady introduced a bill that would have eliminated CPB funding, something Republicans are no longer pushing for, although the chief Republican, President Trump, has tried to zero out that funding on at least a couple of occasions.

Teehan was named a member of the Alabama State Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights under both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.