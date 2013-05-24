Sepulveda Nominated as Ambassador

Former top Senate Communications Subcommittee aide Danny

Sepulveda has been nominated by President Obama to the rank of ambassador.

Sepulveda has, since April, been Deputy Assistant Secretary

of State for International Communications and Information Policy at the State

Department, where his former boss, former Communications Subcommittee chairman

Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), is now Secretary of State.

Sepulveda was a senior adviser to Sen. Kerry from 2009 to

2013. Before that, he was a legislative assistant to another high-profile

member of Congress -- then Illinois Sen. Barack Obama.

Sepulveda's State post did not require presidential

appointment or confirmation, but since he will be negotiating international

telecom treaties at the International Telecommunications Union, having the

ambassador rank will be key to putting him on a similar footing with others

negotiating for their countries. Bringing him on before getting the

ambassadorship allowed him to hit the ground running rather than wait for

confirmation. His predecessors, most recently Phil Verveer, also held the rank

of ambassador.

"Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International

Communications and Information Policy" doesn't sound like one of those

positions ripe for high-profile status, but it has been thrust at least partly into

the limelight by a congressional and administration focus on preservingthe multistakeholder model of Internet governance in the face of efforts by

China, Russia, some Arab states and other ITU members to undercut that model.

Another international treaty issue much on the minds of the

media these days is border spectrum coordination with Canada and Mexico related

to broadcast incentive auctions. Both State and FCC play a role in those, but

recently New York's two senators wrote Secretary Kerry asking the State weigh

in "at a very high" level to insure the success of that coordination,

whichcould affect New York viewers along the Canadian border.

The Secretary of State is said to have a good working, and

playing, relationship with Sepulveda according to a source familiar with both.

They are cancer survivors, and then-Sen. Kerry is said to have been fond of

relating a story about when he discovered Sepulveda was also a bicycle

enthusiast.

Kerry invited him on a ride that turned into a race. The

senator won.

Either Kerry was the better cyclist, or perhaps

Sepulveda was already practicing the diplomatic skills he will need in his new

post.