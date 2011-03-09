Senators Warner, Wicker Introduce Federal SpectrumRelocation Bill

Senators Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Wednesday introduced a bill that would require federal agencies to provide more

information on spectrum relocation projects at the outset, and would create a

technical review panel to help develop relocation plans, and provide for

spectrum sharing during transition period.

The government is pushing federal and commercial users to

share their spectrum--or give some of it up--so the government can reclaim some

of it for auctioning to wireless broadband companies. The bill would apply to

federal users, like the Defense Department--whose spectrum allocations are

overseen by the Commerce Department.

The goal of the bill is to encourage broadband deployment by

improving the auction process. "This bill is one element of our strategy to

make better use of spectrum - a finite resource - and keep America

on the cutting-edge of wireless technology. The Spectrum Relocation and

Improvement Act will better promote infrastructure investment and broadband

deployment," said Warner.

Wicker and Warner point to the 2006 Advanced Wireless

Services auction, in which federal spectrum was auctioned for advanced

wireless, but problems caused build-out and deployment delays.

They are looking to speed the process as the government

looks to start auctioning news blocks of spectrum--including from

broadcasters--for wireless broadband to head off what they argue is a looming

spectrum crisis.