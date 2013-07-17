Senators See Red Over Online Gambling

The Senate Commerce Subcommittee

on Consumer Protection held a hearing on Internet gambling, but as with

anything Internet related in Washington these days, the discussion ranged from

cybersecurity and advertising to online privacy and protecting kids.

The hearing, "The Expansion of

Internet Gambling: Assessing Consumer Protection Concerns," made it clear

that the issue went far beyond who was putting their money on red or black from

the comfort of their laptops or smartphones.

Full Committee chairman Jay

Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) made that clear in his opening statement, in which he

pointed to the using gaming sites to launder money for terrorist groups. In

addition, he said, "We've also got to take a hard look at consumer

protections, and how we're going to fix any existing gaps that allow underage

gambling or otherwise leave consumers vulnerable to fraud and abuse."

Subcommittee Ranking Member Dean

Heller (R-Nev.), from a state that knows a little about gambling on and

offline, relayed the story of a friend whose child had gambled away their college

tuition on an online site. He said that his phone had rung off the hook from

both sides of the issue of online gaming. He said it was an important issue,

and preventing problems -- like access by minors and potential for money

laundering to fund terrorism -- "should be a priority of this

Congress."

At the hearing, Sen. Mark Pryor

(D-Ark.), chair of the Communications Subcommittee, briefly pointed out that

his subcommittee had struggled with the tech issues of whether parents should

have a blocking mechanism to control access to the Web and that he was

interested in the gaming issue as well and wanted to work with his colleagues

on the subcommittee.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

focused on the data protection issues of gambling sites having info on site

users and his concern over the opportunity to steal that online info. Attorney

Jack Blum, a witness at the hearing, shared that concern. He said it was a huge

problem and suggested that if he were a Russian "crook" he would open

a casino, collect credit card info, then close down a week later.

Blumenthal said that Congress had

"a clear moral and economic imperative to prevent abuses and wrongdoing

that are inherent, almost inescapable, in this form or gambling."

Chuck Canterbury, president of the

Fraternal Order of Police, said he was not anti-gambling, particularly state or

local governments getting into the online lottery business since that could

help pay his members paychecks. But he did say the feds needed to come up with

standards for enforcing protections for children and others, saying local law

enforcement did not have the resources to monitor offshore sites.

He conceded that local law

enforcement is going to prioritize armed robberies and burglaries over offshore

gambling sites.

Blum agreed that localities did

not have the resource to police Internet gambling. He called for creating

federal oversight through a new entity -- a sort of FGC, or Federal Gaming

Commission -- rather than through any existing agency. He pointed out that the

IRS is "deep in its own trouble," with not enough resources. He said

his model would be some type of federal entity, financed by the people who seek

licenses and with industry expertise.

Blum said the money laundering potential in

gaming sites was obvious, citing a Bermuda service provider that also provides

turnkey gaming sites, with such sites also linked to porn sites as another way

to move and shield money and owned by companies nobody can identify. That is

"guaranteed trouble," he said.