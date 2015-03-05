Senators Resolve to Promote Internet of Things

A group of senators has introduced a resolutioncalling for prioritizing and accelerating the deployment and development of the Internet of Things, which means to broadband connectivity of a host of devices and services.

"The United States is well positioned to lead the world in innovation policy. Our Internet of Things resolution would commit our nation to a national strategy incentivizing the use of new technologies to maximize consumer opportunity and to facilitate economic growth," said Fischer in a statement.

"This forward-thinking initiative would call for a modern framework that encourages innovators. By doing so, we can usher in new ideas and solve problems in the years to come."

The resolution has no force of law, but is instead the "sense of the Senate" on what should happen, though of course only if it passed.

Sponsoring the resolution were Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.), and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).

The resolution follows a Feb. 11 IoT hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee, of which they are all members.

"We are living in a fully connected world powered by the Internet of Things, and as we continue to grow the next wave of connected devices it's important our policymakers share a vision that supports this evolving ecosystem. We thank these senators for their commitment and bipartisan leadership to keep the U.S. a leader in IoT innovation," said Consumer Electronics Association president Gary Shapiro. "As Congress works to protect and improve consumers' privacy and security, CEA and others are working to ensure devices meet consumers' expectations."

"Intel commends Senators Schatz (D-HI), Fischer (R-NE), Ayotte (R-NH) and Booker (D-NJ) for their leadership in submitting a resolution calling for a national vision to promote economic growth, thus ensuring that US innovation will remain at the forefront of the IoT economy," said Marjorie Dickman, Intel's global director of Internet of Things policy. "The Internet of Things (IoT) is generating unprecedented opportunities for the US public and private sectors to develop new services, enhance productivity and efficiency, improve real-time decision making, solve critical societal problems, and develop new and innovative user experiences."