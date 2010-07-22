Senators Raise Caution Flag On Ownership Review

A trio of senators wrote FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski this

week advising him that he did not have to follow in the footsteps of his

predecessors when it comes to vetting the FCC's media ownership rules and that

they were still concerned about consolidation.

The letter was from veteran Senate consolidation critics Byron

Dorgan (D-N.D.), Olympia Snowe (R-Maine) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who

were critics of the 2007 decision (and 2008 order) by the FCC under then

Chairman Kevin Martin to loosen the newspaper-broadcast cross ownership

rules, even attempting to have them nullified.

The letter came as the FCC was preparing to defend at least the

authority and process by which Martin came to that decision in a brief to the

Third Circuit Court of Appeals, which is currently hearing appeals of that 2007

decision by deregulation defenders and opponents alike. The FCC is concurrently

reconsidering its ownership rules as part of a quadrennial review mandated by

Congress.

In the letter, they said they wanted to remind him of "the

Senate's interest in public interest limits for media ownership and that the

current commission is under no obligation to follow the footsteps of its

predecessors."

FCC General Counsel Austin Schlick has already tried to make

that point in a letter to the Third Circuit last fall asking it to hold off on

the case until that quadrennial review was completed. "There is no

guarantee that any decision by the Court in these cases regarding the

reasonableness of the prior Commission's 2008 Order will bear any relationship

to the judgments the current Commission makes [in the review]."

They also point out in the letter that the last two attempts to

"weaken" the media ownership rules (in 2003 under Chairman Michael

Powell and 2007 under Martin, were met with "considerable congressional

opposition," including resolutions of disapproval passed by the

Senate in both instances.