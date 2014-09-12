Senators Push Goodell for Zero Tolerance on Domestic Abuse

Prompted by the now-infamous video showing former Raven Ray Rice punching his then fiance (now wife) unconscious, a bipartisan group of female senators have asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to institute a "zero-tolerance policy" for domestic violence.

They signaled that Rice should receive a lifetime ban. "If you violently assault a woman, you shouldn’t get a second chance to play football in the NFL," they said.

“We were shocked and disgusted by the images we saw this week of one of your players violently assaulting his now-wife and knocking her unconscious, and at new reports that the NFL may have received this video months ago," they wrote. "Tragically, this is not the only case of an NFL player allegedly assaulting a woman even within the last year. We are deeply concerned that the NFL’s new policy, announced last month, would allow a player to commit a violent act and return after a short suspension.

“It is long past time for the NFL to institute a real zero-tolerance policy and send a strong message that the league will not tolerate violence against women by its players, who are role models for children across America," they said.

Senators signing on to the letter were Senators Barbara Boxer (D-CA), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Kelly Ayotte (R-NH), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Barbara Mikulski (D-MD), Susan Collins (R-ME), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Kay Hagan (D-NC) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA).