Senators Ask For FCC Intervention in Cablevision-Fox Spat

U.S. Sens. Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ) and Robert Menendez (D-NJ) called on the Federal Communications Commission to pull out all the stops to resolve the ongoing carriage dispute between Fox Networks and Cablevision Systems.

Cablevision carriage dispute completed its third day without a resolution Monday, with both sides showing little optimism for a quick resolution.

In a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, Lautenberg and Menendez asked the agency to "exercise all of its available authority to promptly resolve the Fox and Cablevision dispute."

