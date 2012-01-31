Senate Vets Video Rental Info Sharing Bill

A bill that would allow Netflix to secure a blanket

agreement from users to share their choice of video rentals with third parties

looks like it will get more scrutiny in the Senate than it did in the House.

The bill, HR 2571, which amends the Video Privacy Protection

Act (VPPA) to allow for blanket permission from users, instead of the current

per-title permission requirement, got a hearing in the Senate Privacy

Subcommittee Tuesday (a recent subcommittee addition to the Judiciary committee

in the wake of increased focus on online privacy issues).

The bill passed in the Republican-controlled House Dec. 6 on

a vote of 303-116 and without a hearing. It was referred to the Senate

Judiciary Committee. The bill amends VPPA, which dates to 1988 and was passed

in the wake of the release of video rental records of then-Supreme Court

nominee Robert Bork.

The amendment that passed Dec. 6 is only a few lines long

and "clarifies" that "a video tape service provider [which includes

delivering that â€˜tape' digitally] may obtain a consumer's informed, written

consent on an ongoing basis and that consent may be obtained through the

Internet."

At issue is whether the change to an ongoing consent that

would have to be rescinded is sufficiently protective of that information, essentially

boiling down to the opt-in versus opt-out debate of online privacy protection.

Netflix wants users to be able to provide a blanket

agreement to share movie choices, which includes on Facebook, just as they set

music or reading choices for default sharing with their friends. Critics of the

bill point out it does not limit with whom the information can be shared, that

friends today might be cyberbullies tomorrow, and that there is no provision

for how easy it would be to agree to share vs. how tough a company might make

it to unshare.

At the hearing, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), chair of the

committee, clearly had concerns about those issues and said he thought the

House had rushed through the amendment, perhaps without all those who voted for

it understanding the ramifications.

Franken said he thought the VPPA needed updating, but said

he would like to see it applied specifically to online streaming. Netflix was

not interested in transposing VPAA to online given its per-view limitation on

sharing info.

Franken said that while he believed VPAA already included

online streaming given its wording talks about similar audiovisual distribution

of tapes (it also obviously did not mention DVD's back in 1988), he is not

confident a judge somewhere might not disagree.

Sen. Tom Coburn (R-Okla.) said he thought VPAA also needed

to be updated, but seemed more in line with Netflix, making the point that

Facebook users could share ongoing music or book preferences or TV show

preferences on Hulu with an initial blanket approval. But he also said Franken

had made some good points and ultimately seemed to be of two minds on the

issue. He asked Netflix General Counsel and hearing witness David Hyman why it

would not be relatively easy to let renters choose at the time of viewing

whether to share or not, since they would have to push the play button, as it

were, and why it would be any harder to have a "play and share"

button option. Hyman said that while they did have such an option for users

outside the U.S., where there is no limitation on a blanket sharing approval,

that function was not available on all devices, including some legacy

equipment, and added that they did that voluntarily and that Netflix did not think

the Congress should be deciding whether or not users could provide blanket

consent if they chose to. He said he agreed that opting out of that consent

should be as easy as making the initial election, but Franken pointed out the

amendment did not ensure that and that other, not-as-good actors, could make it

tough to deselect.

Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Judiciary Committee, who

helped craft the original VPPA back in 1988, was clearly troubled by the

amendment.

Leahy said that protecting privacy is getting increasingly

more difficult as businesses collect and store more info. He said technology is

indeed outpacing privacy laws, which is why he is pushing for personal data

privacy and security legislation.

He said that while companies may want to make it simpler to

track users across the board for their own benefit, it may not be better for

consumers. He added that it might also be simpler for industry without

antitrust or consumer protection laws. He said when corporate interests provide

a check-off for some fun new app, they may not be giving consumers the whole

story. That one-time check-off of consent to mine and sell info has the effect

of a "one-time surrender," he said.

Standing up for the amendment was Christopher Wolf, co-chair

of the Future of Privacy Forum. He said that VPPA's requirement of ongoing

permission for each viewing can frustrate a viewers' choice to authorize

ongoing disclosure in a social media world undreamt of in 1988. "Facebook

users commonly utilize a one-time authorization - a durable choice option - to

share a wide range of information with their friends," he told the

committee. "But their ability to use such an authorization to share

video-watching experiences arguably is thwarted by the restrictive, outdated

language of the statute requiring consent of the consumer given at the time the

disclosure is sought."

Wolf said that it is crucial to reform laws from an

"old framework" that does not fit today's digital world. "The

key to protecting privacy is not to be paternalistic and deny people the right

to share information as they wish or to assume they don't know what they are

doing online," he said.