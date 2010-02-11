Senate Version of Satellite Bill Hits Hill

A new Senate version of the satellite reauthorization bill

that has been appended to a must-pass jobs

bill is circulating Capitol Hill. While a vote on the jobs bill-actually

now two bills-was on hold due to the Washington blizzard, the satellite bill

will need to get a congressional thumbs-up in the next two weeks, which is

cutting it close since the Senate is supposed to be in recess all next week.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) said

Thursday (Feb. 11) that the jobs bill had been pared back to four major

items-Build America Bonds, the highway bill, small business tax program, and a

job-creation portion-with the rest of the items, currently including the

satellite reauthorization, to be dealt with after next week's recess. Reid said

there would be no votes this week given the number of staffers who couldn't get

to work because of the snow.

House Communications & Internet Chairman Rick Boucher

(D-Va.) said two weeks ago that there was agreement on the bill's language and

he expected it to be able to pass soon. It has to be renewed before March 1.

The license originally expired Dec. 31, but was extended for 60 days after

Senate Republicans on the Judiciary Committee raised some objections, according

to a source familiar with the bill's progress, or lack of it.

The bill renews satellite operators' blanket license to

import distant network-affiliated TV stations to viewers in markets where they

can't receive a viewable local version. It also creates an incentive for

DISH to deliver local-into-local service, establishes a new timetable for the

delivery of high-definition signals of noncommercial stations, a new method for

determining who is eligible to receive the signals, and mandates a series of

reports on, among other things, whether the blanket license should be phased

out.

The Senate language officially renames the bill from the

Satellite Home Viewer Extension and Reauthorization Act to the Senate-coined

Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act of 2010 (STELA).

The bill reflects the local-into-local deal struck between

broadcasters and DISH, though it does not identify DISH by name. DISH agreed to

provide local signals to the two-and-a-half dozen or so smaller markets without

a full complement of affiliates. In return, it gets to re-enter the distant

network-signal business, which it has had to delegate to a third-party

distributor per a court ruling that it was not accurately identifying who

qualified for distant signals.

DISH will get to deliver distant signals to so-called short

markets-ones that lack one of the Big Four affiliates.

The bill will not allow the importation of a distant signal

if a local version is being delivered via a digital multicast signal. For

example, ABC struck deals with stations in some markets without a viewable

local ABC affiliate to program one of their multicast channels with ABC network

programming.

Such multicast affiliate signals will be insulated from

importation of similar distant signals as of July 1, 2010, if they were in

place by Dec. 31, 2009. Starting Jan. 1, 2011, all other multicast affiliates

will qualify as delivering a viewable signal to viewers and thus preclude

importation of a similar affiliate.

The bill also directs the FCC to report to Congress within a

year on the number of viewers in each market who receive out-of-state

stations and what possible alternatives

there might be to Nielsen DMA markets that would result in more in-state

programming.

STELA requires a report within a year on the impact of

phasing out the statutory licensing system.