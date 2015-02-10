Senate Version of Permanent ITFA Reintroduced

As advertised, Senate Commerce Committee chairman John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (R-Ore.) have reintroduced the Permanent Internet Tax Freedom Act, legislation that would make permanent the Internet Tax Freedom Act.

A House version of the bill was introduced last month. The full House passed the bill last session.

The Senate version has 39 co-sponsors.

“For successful 21st century innovators and entrepreneurs, the Internet is their lifeblood,” Thune said in a statement. “We should be celebrating their success, not taxing the tools they use to achieve it. Our bill, which would permanently ban Internet taxation, would encourage more American innovators and entrepreneurs to use broadband to develop the next big thing, while keeping the Internet open and accessible to consumers across the country. Senator Wyden and I look forward to working with Leader McConnell to bring this bill to the Senate floor.”

