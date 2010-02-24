Senate Version of Extension Bill Includes 30 Day Reprieve For Satellite License

It looks like Congress will give itself another 30 days to

figure out how to reauthorize the license that allows satellite operators to

carry distant network signals.

According to a draft of a Senate bill extending the deadlines on a number of

items, the extension passed last year moving the sunset deadline for the

satellite bill from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28, would be moved to March 28.

The bill will have to be approved before March 1, or the license expires and

distant signal viewers would lose access to out-of-market affiliate signals.

According to sources, there was an effortfloated Monday (Feb. 22) to secure passage of a 15-day extension to the

satellite bill by unanimous consent, which means without a floor vote but also

without any objections from even a single legislator.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) two weeks ago stripped a new version

of that jobs bill of a number of those unrelated provisions, including a full

version of the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act (STELA).

That Senate version of STELA would renew satellite operators' blanket license

to import distant network-affiliated TV stations to viewers in markets where

they can't receive a viewable local version. It also creates an incentive for

DISH to deliver local-into-local service, establishes a new timetable for the

delivery of high-definition signals of noncommercial stations, a new method for

determining who is eligible to receive the signals, and mandates a series of

reports on, among other things, whether the blanket license should be phased

out.