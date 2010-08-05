Senate Tweaking Shield Bill In Wake of Wikileaks

A federal shield law has run into a snag yet again, this time in

the wake of the Wikileaks data drop of documents about the Afghan

war.

The bill has had a dicey trip through Congress, held up at one

point by administration concerns about national security. Now,

the Wikileaks leak has raised new concerns about its protection of online newsgathering

among those already concerned about how online journalism is and should be

treated.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is reportedly working on an

amendment to make it clear that the new shield law would not protect a site

like Wikileaks, which is essentially a repository for collective leaks and

commentary on them.

A source working with a coalition of media groups trying to get

the bill passed after decades and by some accounts almost 100 tries, said they

are working hard to help come up with "belts and suspenders" language

that would make it crystal clear that the bill does not apply, though Schumer

told the New York Times that the bill even as it stands would "never grant

protection to a Web site like this one." But he added that he would take

the extra step to remove "even a scintilla of doubt."

The bill protects journalists and their sources from prosecutorial

overreach, and would be a federal protection mirroring laws or legal precedent

in virtually every state. A version has already passed the House, but the

Senate version is different and will be even more so if it is amended

again. That means the bills will have to be reconciled or the House will need

to revote the Senate version.