Senate Slates Hearing on Native American Broadband Divide

The Senate Commerce

Committee has scheduled a hearing April 5 on broadband in Indian Country.

The hearing is entitled

"Closing the Digital Divide: Connecting Native Nations and Communities to

the 21st Century." The FCC last month took several steps to do just that,

including more and better radio service, greater broadband deployment, and

resulting improvements in public safety communications and services like remote

health and education.

No word on witnesses,

but FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has already put the importance of the

effort in perspective. At the March 3 meeting, he said: "We know that

there have been lives lost in Native America because of the lack of basic

communications services. We know that in the cold of a recent winter, when a

car broke down on a reservation in the North Plains and a signal was not

available, two young Indian men froze to death. We know that not too long ago

in Arizona Indian Country, when a father and family man had a heart attack, his

family had too far to travel just to reach a telephone. When emergency services

finally arrived, it was too late."