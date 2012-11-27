Senate Slates Clyburn Renomination Hearing for Dec. 4

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a Dec. 4 hearing

on the renomination of Mignon Clyburn to the FCC.

Clyburn, the first African American woman to serve as a

commissioner, joinedthe FCC in August 2010, filling the unexpired term of Democrat Jonathan

Adelstein, who left to run the Agriculture Department's broadband loan program.

Clyburn's term expired June 2012, but she can continue serving until the end of the next Congress (the end of 2013) or until a replacement were confirmed. If she is renominated, as expected, it would be for a full, five-year term.