Senate Sets Net Neutrality Hearing Witnesses

The Senate Commerce Committee has set witnesses for its network neutrality hearing Jan. 21 at 2:30 p.m., and three will be holdovers from the House Energy & Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee hearing on the same subject at 10 a.m., though that will not include cable industry witness and National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Michael Powell.

No big surprise since the focus of the hearing will be draft legislation proposed jointly by the chairs of both parent committees (noted with asterisks in the following list).

On the panel will be Meredith Attwell Baker*, president of CTIA-The Wireless Association; Gene Kimmelman, president of Public Knowledge; Robert McDowell, senior fellow, Hudson Institute; Paul Misener*, VP, global public policy, Amazon.com; Tom Simmons, senior VP of public policy, Midcontinent Communications; and Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee*, VP and chief policy officer, Minority Media & Telecommunications Council.