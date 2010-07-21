Senate Schedules Online Privacy Hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a hearing on consumer
online privacy for July 27.
That follows last week's hearing in the same committee on"Protecting Youth in an Online world."
Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) has made it
clear he thinks the issue of online privacy, and particularly protecting kids
online, is a huge one, and has threatened to take action if industry does not
sufficiently self-regulate.
No word
on witnesses.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.