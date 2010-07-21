Senate Schedules Online Privacy Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a hearing on consumer

online privacy for July 27.

That follows last week's hearing in the same committee on"Protecting Youth in an Online world."

Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) has made it

clear he thinks the issue of online privacy, and particularly protecting kids

online, is a huge one, and has threatened to take action if industry does not

sufficiently self-regulate.

No word

on witnesses.