Senate Schedules Hearing on Public Safety Network

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a

hearing Sept. 23 on a nationwide public safety network, which is one

of the spectrum issues the FCC is wrestling with in the national broadband

plan.

It is also high on the list of committee Chairman

Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), who introduced a bill last month

to allocate spectrum and funding to create such a network. That bill would also

authorize incentive auctions to reimburse broadcasters for

spectrum the government plans to reclaim from them.

No witness list has been released.

A committee source said it was an exploratory

hearing rather than a mark-up on that bill.

The FCC has already tried to auction the D-Block

of spectrum to create an interoperable nationwide public safety

network, but its proposal for a public-private partnership did not draw the

requisite minimum bid. It has proposed trying again as part of the broadband plan,

but this time not obligating the D-block winner to create a public safety

partnership, though making it clear the spectrum must be available to public

safety when needed.

The 10 a.m. Sept. 23 hearing actually conflicts

with the FCC's public meeting on the same day, which will also

deal with a spectrum hearing, the use of space between TV channels by

unlicensed wireless devices.