Senate Schedules First Hearing on Augmented Reality

The Senate Commerce Committee will hold what it bills as the first congressional hearing on augmented reality (AR).

That is the technology that superimposes a virtual Pokémon on the real world, for example, versus virtual reality (VR) that creates an immersive experience.

The "lame duck"—no, that is not a Pokémon GO character—hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 3 p.m.

But it is not just for gamers. It will look at implications over a host of disciplines, including transportation safety, scientific research and communication.

"Expert witnesses testifying at the first congressional hearing on augmented reality will introduce to the committee the potential applications and policy considerations of this rapidly-developing technology," said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the committee.

Witnesses will be Brian Blau, research VP at Gartner; John Hanke, CEO at Niantic (Pokémon GO); Brian Mullins, CEO of DAQRI; Stanley Pierre-Louis, general counsel at Entertainment Software Association; and Ryan Calo, assistant professor of law, University of Washington.